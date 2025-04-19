Triple H Acknowledges Vince McMahon In Emotional WWE Hall Of Fame Speech

During WWE’s Hall of Fame ceremony held late Friday night, Paul “Triple H” Levesque headlined the class of 2025 with a heartfelt and emotionally layered speech. One of the most striking moments came when he addressed the complex but impactful relationship he shares with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Though McMahon’s name has rarely been mentioned on WWE programming since his exit in January 2024 amid serious allegations, Triple H chose to acknowledge the man who not only gave him a platform professionally but became family.

“The thing that I’ve skirted around all night long, but I’ve got to talk about it, and that’s Vince,” Triple H began. “It’s a complicated story and a complicated relationship, but in so many ways, I would not be here without him.”

He elaborated on both the business and personal dynamics that defined their bond:

“Not just in my business life, which would be enough on its own — my career — he’s the one that saw something in me creatively, invited me to those production meetings, taught me, let me sit under that learning tree and encouraged me to sit under the Pat [Patterson] learning tree and continue to learn.”

Transitioning to the personal impact McMahon had on his life, Triple H noted:

“He wasn’t just my boss, he wasn’t just a friend, he wasn’t just a mentor. He would become my father-in-law. He’s my wife — the person I love the most in this world — he’s her father. He’s my kids’ grandfather. So it’s complicated.”

While fully acknowledging the complexities, Triple H closed with sincere gratitude:

“When there’s somebody that helps propel you that far, you owe them so much. He taught me so much. What to do, what not to do. I’m grateful for all those lessons. I love you, Vince, and thank you.”

The moment stood out as one of the evening’s most honest and humanizing reflections, as Triple H struck a careful but heartfelt tone to recognize McMahon’s personal and professional influence without dismissing the broader context.