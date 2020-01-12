Triple H Addresses Edge and Paige WWE Return Rumors

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Triple H was asked about the rumors of Edge and Paige possibly returning to the ring:
“Who wouldn’t want them to return? I’m a fan just like everyone else. I would love to see them step into a ring and compete. More importantly than that, though, I’d like to see them live long and healthy lives.”
Triple H said that’s not just a matter of being medically cleared but also having the drive to wrestle again. Triple H mentioned that Daniel Bryan came back when nobody thought he’d be cleared again but Bryan also worked very hard to make a comeback.
I asked Triple H about the speculation regarding a potential WWE in-ring return for Paige and/or Edge.@SKProWrestling
