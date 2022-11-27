Triple H Addresses How WWE Handles Last Minute Creative Changes

Since taking over creative for the WWE main roster in July, Triple H has been praised for the changes he’s made to the product and for doing things differently than Vince McMahon did when he was still in charge.

For decades, McMahon was known as someone who could change his mind at any time and alter creative plans.

During the press conference following the Survivor Series PLE, Triple H commented on how WWE handles last-minute changes for a variety of reasons.

He said, “Well, thank you, that’s a good question. The process is different and it’s constantly evolving because you just really can’t, about the time you say ‘Alright, this is what we’re doing. It’s written in stone, that is what we’re doing,’ somebody gets injured and the whole thing changes. And when one piece changes, creative is like dominoes. However many people you have on your roster when one piece moves, it changes the dynamic of the whole deck. You have to be constantly moving with it. You’re setting yourself up for long-term, medium-term, and short-term, knowing that it can change on a week-to-week basis, given injuries, given you put something out there that you think is getting this kind of reaction and it gets this kind of reaction, and it’s like ‘Oh my god we’re onto something different here, we’re going to head in that direction.’ You want everybody to know where we’re heading.”

You can watch the complete press conference below: