Triple H Addresses ‘Incident’ Between Cody Rhodes And Kevin Owens After WWE Bad Blood

As PWMania.com previously reported, a video surfaced online on Saturday night of Kevin Owens brutally attacking “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes after the Undisputed WWE Champion teamed up with Roman Reigns to face The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match at Bad Blood.

There’s no word yet on what was said between the two, but it shows Owens poking Rhodes before hitting him. WWE’s officials eventually entered the picture and broke things up.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his official Twitter (X) account and spoke about the situation by issuing a brief statement.

Triple H wrote, “We are aware of the incident outside of the arena last night between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. The matter will be dealt with internally.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments below.