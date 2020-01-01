Triple H Addresses Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa On The Main WWE Roster

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Triple H commented on NXT’s Keith Lee possibly going to the main roster:

“That’s always a possibility. All of this stuff comes from one place and that’s Vince.”

“If I got the call tomorrow that said Keith Lee is gone, then Keith Lee goes. Who do I replace him with? I can make somebody young and I can make some new people. We have people waiting chomping at the bit for their opportunity.”

Triple H also commented on Tommaso Ciampa not wanting to join the main roster:

“I think there’s a part of Ciampa that comes down to wear and tear. Physicality of in his current place. Physically could he handle the schedule? Could he handle the grind and the wear and tear and everything else of a full run on Raw or SmackDown? It’s a different beast.”

“Even though that schedule has now dropped and has become much more manageable if you have a family and everything else. But for him, he probably looks at it and says, ‘Look, if I’m on the main roster, I’ll have a run that’s this long. If I was on NXT with a lessened schedule and I’m much more manageable, I have a run that’s this long.’ He’d rather do this for a long period of time. Then transition into doing all the other stuff that he loves.”