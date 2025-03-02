Triple H Addresses Potential For Women In WrestleMania Main Event

During the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 post-show press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the possibility of women main-eventing WrestleMania again.

Triple H made it clear that nothing is set in stone when it comes to headlining WrestleMania 41, and the most compelling storylines will ultimately dictate who gets that coveted spot.

“It’s always possible. As we build this, nothing is locked into any spot. What resonates the most will become the main event, so nothing is locked in.”

He went on to encourage competition among the WWE roster, stating that performers—regardless of gender—must prove they belong in the main event.

“Let everybody fight over the spot. Let them get out there and challenge themselves. When you have a moment on TV, I don’t care if it’s 30 seconds, a minute, or 20 minutes—show me why you should be in the main event. Take it. Make it undeniable.”

Triple H also pushed back against the idea of granting a main event spot solely for representation, emphasizing that the placement should be earned based on performance and fan engagement.

“I don’t believe in giving anybody a spot. ‘Oh, the women get the main event spot.’ It’s nice, if it’s the most interesting thing on the show and is getting the biggest reaction. When I put them in main events, it’s because of that. They earn that right, and they have earned the right to be treated like everybody else and work their ass off to get what they want. I don’t treat them any differently, and the reason I don’t treat them differently is because I respect them too much to treat them that way.”

While WWE has previously featured women in the WrestleMania main event—most notably Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35—it remains to be seen if a women’s match will once again take center stage at WrestleMania 41.