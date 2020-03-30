Triple H Addresses Report of Roman Reigns Missing WWE WrestleMania 36

During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Triple H was asked about the report that Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns had to be “altered” and here was his response:

“You know, there are various talents, and I don’t wanna get into the specifics of WrestleMania because that’s a must-see event, but we don’t like to take precautions with our talent, any more so than we need to, and all of our talents are in this in a voluntary capacity. If they don’t want to be a part of this, they feel there’s a risk, for whatever reasons, be it themselves or somebody around them, they don’t have to be here. Nothing is held against them for that. Same with our crew and everybody else. We don’t want to take chances on that, and with Roman having a pre-existing condition, that would make him more susceptible to something, it’s understandable.”