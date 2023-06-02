Triple H Addresses Roman Reigns’ Major Milestone, Reigns On What Made Him The Tribal Chief

The main event of tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be a 1,000-day celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. For those who missed it, a possible major spoiler for the celebration can be found by clicking here.

Reigns took to Twitter today to discuss how adversity shaped him into The Tribal Chief.

“Tough times made me the Tribal Chief I am today. The Greatest of All Time. [1 finger up emoji]000 days as the undisputed best in the world! #AcknowledgeMe #SmackDown,” he wrote.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H also weighed in on Reigns’ historic achievement.

“A milestone thought to be impossible in the modern era. Tonight on #SmackDown, we celebrate @WWERomanReigns’ 1,000 days as champion. 8/7c on @FOXTV,” he wrote.

WWE Shop has released new merchandise to commemorate Roman’s significant achievement. They have three new t-shirts for $29.99 and a full-zip track jacket for $59.99.

The aforementioned tweets are included below, along with some celebratory tweets from WWE:

Roman Reigns celebrates 1000 days as champion! Acknowledge your Tribal Chief with these NEW tees! Available now at #WWEShop #WWE 🛒: https://t.co/puu8nkmLEm pic.twitter.com/tAWJ441qm1 — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) June 2, 2023

