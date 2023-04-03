Triple H Addresses The Decision To Have Roman Reigns Win At WWE WrestleMania 39

As seen on Sunday’s WrestleMania 39 event, Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Triple H addressed the booking decision during the post-show press conference.

“Maybe for a lot of people, a shocking outcome. What I will say about that is, it’s always interesting to me when people say, ‘how can that happen?’ or ‘how can they do that in that moment?’ It’s almost perfectly spelling out in this story. ‘I need to finish the story.’ In the WWE, the story never finishes. Tomorrow night on Raw, the story continues. The story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of the chapter. The story continues and that’s where this gets interesting to me. That is what is the most amazing thing about our business, the story never ends.”

“Where do you want to go with the story and how do you want to get there? In the moment, you think, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe.’ If you’re watching a movie and you thought every scene in the movie was the last scene in the movie, ‘I can’t believe they did that, worst movie ever.’ Oh wait, there’s more. How much do we weigh that out? Every single moment of every single day. Some days when I’m trying to sleep and I can’t sleep, it’s because I’m weighing that out in my brain and I wish that I could sleep. It’s all you think about and it consumes your every moment of everything you do. You feel it. Sometimes your feeling is wrong and sometimes your feeling is right. I do know that it always continues and the story doesn’t end here. Some people will look at it and say, ‘if you did this, it would have been better.’ You don’t know that, do you? You’re never going to know because if you did the other thing, it might not have worked out the way you wanted to. People might not have reacted the way you wanted to. It’s always feel and where you are at that moment, honestly, it’s the right place to be and that’s where you have to be and bank on what’s next. If you continue to tell the story and if I didn’t feel like we had a compelling story on the other side, it wouldn’t be the decision.”

You can watch the complete press conference below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)