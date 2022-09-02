Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks

As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE.

Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com.

“Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication breakdown there [between Sasha Banks and WWE] for whatever reason. Starting back up that communication, it’s not a difficult process but it can be a process.

She is an unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. At the end of the day, it comes down to what she wants to do with her life and her career. It has to be right for her and right for everybody. [She’s an] unbelievable performer that I believe in with everything I have that is one of the biggest stars in our business.”

You can check out a clip from the interview below: