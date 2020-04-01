Triple H Addresses The Status of The WWE NXT Brand

In an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Triple H addressed the status of the WWE NXT brand during the Coronavirus pandemic:

“We’re doing good. Again, we’re like everybody else trying to deal with very stressful circumstances and trying to do the best with circumstances that are changing on a minute by minute basis. If you go back a month ago and tell people that you’re in the situation that you’re in today, it’s almost unthinkable. But here we are. Over the last few weeks we’ve gone to doing all our shows without fans out of the Performance Center to the point of even, for the most part, doing WrestleMania that same way. The decision to shift NXT slightly to not doing a Takeover separate and bringing Takeover and putting them onto the weekly episodic series really just came down to, I think, a decision of amount of content that needed to take place in a very short period of time leading into WrestleMania and everything else, and it just made sense for us to do it in a different factor. When you take into consideration the fact that it’s a separate event, but really no one’s going to be there to see it live anyways, it really made sense for us to do it this way. We’ll start tonight with Keith Lee defending the North American Championship against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest and continue into next week. Not all the matches, at this point, will be able to take place, but we’ll get there down the line and continue to create the content that we can. Right now, I think more than ever WWE’s stance is more than other than ever, people need entertainment and need something out there to put a smile on people’s faces and let them forget about all the things that are going on in the world and the situation that everybody is in and just be entertained. And it won’t be perfect, it won’t be exactly what everybody wants it to be, maybe in some manner. But if they can forget about that and just tune out and turn it on and just let themselves be entertained, hopefully we can do that for you and let you forget about it for a brief period of time.”