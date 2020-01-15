Triple H Addresses Tyson Fury’s WWE Status

Triple H recently did an interview with metro.co.uk and discussed Tyson Fury’s status with WWE. Here are the highlights.

On the possibility of Fury doing more work with WWE: “I think the door’s open on our side, and the door’s open on his side – but there’s a lot of things in between now and then. That fight on February 22nd will be huge to him, as to what his next steps are in all of this. So, we’re open to that stuff but it needs to be right for everybody.”

On Fury enjoying his WWE appearance: “Yeah, I think there’s thoughts out there of a lot of things with Tyson Fury. He had a blast working with us. It’s funny, one of the things that I learned with him doing the press for the other time he worked for us, is that in his mind as a kid, he saw himself being a WWE superstar; not a boxer.”

On Fury staying as an occasional appearance guy and not going full-time: “The entertainment side of it, that showmanship side of him is in front. So I think he would love to do something more with us. He’d love to do a bigger thing. I think he understands the entertainment value. This is not for him… about, ‘I need to be the champion, or I need to be this or that.’