Triple H Addresses Velveteen Dream, Bad Bunny, TV Numbers, and More

Triple H participated in a media call to promote this Sunday’s NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day PPV and here are the highlights…

* He said “there’s nothing to add to Velveteen Dream” and he is still part of the roster while training at the Performance Center. He added that the topic has already been addressed numerous times.

* In regards to television viewership, he said “people are watching content on so many different platforms… to just say that in today’s world only one of those platforms matter is naive.” He added that he’s happy with the numbers but there is always room for improvement.

* He feels Rhea Ripley has the “it” factor and expects her to be a game-changer on the main roster in the next few years.

* Pat McAfee hasn’t been around because he’s busy and just recently got married.

* It was noted that Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, is “coming in the door.”

* He commented on Parker Boudreaux and said while he looks like Brock Lesnar, they have to make sure he is properly trained and is safe in the ring before making plans for his future.

* He said Bad Bunny has been very respectful of everyone and has been working on his training/workouts.