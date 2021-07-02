Triple H Addresses WWE Releases and Explains What Happened With Samoa Joe

In an interview with NYPost.com, Triple H commented on WWE releasing stars in recent months:

“Coming out of COVID and a pandemic and everything else, all companies are having to make difficult decisions and we were no different. It’s a part of what we do and it happens on a regular basis, all companies have to do it. It’s not the most pleasant part of what you do, but it is what it is.”

Triple H also explained what happened with Samoa Joe being released and then brought back to the NXT brand:

“It wasn’t like he got let go from one part of the company and the other part of the company [hired him]. It’s all one big company. Everybody knows what everybody’s doing. … There was an opportunity for him to transition, no different than you would say, ‘Well, he was released from this pitching contract and started managing the team and became a coach.’ It’s a similar situation.”