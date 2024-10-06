Triple H Addresses WWE’s Representation Following Criticism Of How He Books Black Wrestlers

MVP commented on Paul “Triple H” Levesque in June 2024, just before his contract with WWE expired. One fan claimed on Instagram that the Triple H era is “emasculating black men,” to which MVP responded, “You see it.”

During the 2024 Bad Blood PLE’s post-show press conference, Triple H discussed representation in WWE.

“I don’t see the difference in anybody. I don’t see the color. I don’t see the nationality. I don’t see any of it. I just see talent. I don’t see the difference between men and women. I see talent. We tell stories with those talent. How they can handle those stories and how they can represent those stories and how we can bring those stories forward. I don’t keep track of any of that. I do what’s relevant and what is best and what is being delivered the best. That’s what goes. No different than the men and women, who main events. Whatever the biggest stories are, that’s where we go.”

