Triple H Admits To Communication Breakdown In Relationship With CM Punk

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on the High Performance podcast to discuss various topics, including his previous issues with CM Punk and how their problems stemmed from poor communication.

Triple H said, “I think a lot of times our disagreements over the years came down to bad communication with each other. I was the in-between guy of what the creative team wanted and what he wanted, but I was trying to smooth it all over and from his point of view, I was seen as the enemy. Then, he didn’t trust me, so I couldn’t get him to open up. I can’t collaborate with you if you’re not open. He would be closed down so I couldn’t collaborate with him.”

