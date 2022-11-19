Triple H Allowed Three WWE Stars To Attend The Boneyard Match Filming In Person

The famous Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles took place at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Due to COVID-19, no spectators were able to attend this match in person. Three WWE wrestlers, on the other hand, were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed.

Johnny Gargano recently revealed on social media that he was on set for the match, along with Tommaso Ciampa and Candice LeRae as extras.

He said, “Given the historical significance of it potentially being Undertakers last Mania match at the time.. Me, Candice and Tommaso asked Hunter if we could go watch the filming and he let us come by and check it out! Definitely a cool moment to look back on.”