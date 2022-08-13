Triple H and Doudrop Have Spoken About Renaming Her

Piper Niven changed her name to Doudrop when she was moved to the WWE main roster from NXT UK in June 2021.

Many fans were unhappy with the change and worried about how she will be portrayed under Vince McMahon. Some fans are speculating that she might get a name change now that Triple H is in charge of creative and has made various changes to the product.

Doudrop revealed to Inside The Ropes that she had discussed a potential name change with Triple H.

“I’ll give 100% full transparency about it. We did have a conversation about it. We did have a conversation about it. Because here’s the thing, before it was Vince’s vision and now it’s Triple H’s vision. So it’s like ‘What’s your vision and where do you see this going, are you open to ideas?’. For me, I don’t mind either way. I would just like to make more deliberate steps going forward with [my] character. I feel like for the past little while, things have [been weird].”

She claimed that when she was first given the name, she had no idea what to do with it and that it had taken her a long time to feel comfortable with the character.

“Now that Triple H has come on board, I kinda just wanted to get more a feel of who she is supposed to be and what the options would be as far as different facets of that character or maybe a new character or maybe even an old character. So, we’ll see. As I said, it’s an exciting time.”

Doudrop added that Triple H has been open to all of her suggestions. She stated that she is aware that many wrestlers probably want changes made to their characters, so she will remain patient and wait to see what the future holds for her character.

You can watch the complete interview below:



