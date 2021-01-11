Triple H And Drew McIntyre Announced For RAW Segments

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to speak during tonight’s RAW. WWE announced earlier this afternoon that McIntyre was in quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19. While he was pulled from tonight’s non-title main event with Randy Orton, WWE has now announced that McIntyre will be addressing the WWE Universe on tonight’s show.

In other big news for tonight’s show, WWE has announced that Triple H will be opening the broadcast. There is no word yet on what Triple H will be doing.

