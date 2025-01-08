Triple H And Nick Khan Attend NXT New Year’s Evil, Lexis King Captures Heritage Cup

Title changes continued during the second hour of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, as Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey to capture the Heritage Cup. This marked a significant moment for King, further solidifying his growing prominence in NXT.

Stephanie Vaquer emerged victorious in her match, earning her status as the new number one contender to the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Vaquer’s win positions her for a high-stakes opportunity to challenge for the title in the coming weeks.

In another noteworthy moment from the event, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan were in attendance at the show, held on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, CA. The commentary team acknowledged their presence during the broadcast on The CW Network, further highlighting the importance of the New Year’s Evil special.

The WWE NXT New Year’s Evil event delivered several major developments, showcasing title changes, rising stars, and the presence of top WWE executives to kick off 2025 in style.

