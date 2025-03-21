Triple H And Nick Khan To Speak At NAB Show 2025 On WWE’s Future

According to NABShow.com, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan will attend a Business of Entertainment program on Wednesday, April 9, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The NAB Show’s presentation, “WWE: The Next Generation of Sports Entertainment,” will explore the industry’s future.

Promotional material for the program reads as follows:

“With WWE entering a bold new chapter, President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque are at the helm, shaping its evolution in an ever-changing media and entertainment landscape. This panel delves into WWE’s future—from global expansion and talent development to innovative storytelling and the integration of new technologies. How is WWE adapting to streaming, live event experiences, and fan engagement in the digital age? What’s next for the company’s creative direction and business strategy? Join us for an exclusive conversation with WWE’s leadership as they discuss their vision for the next generation of sports entertainment.”