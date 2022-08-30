Triple H and Shawn Michaels React to New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, More

WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H have extended their congratulations to Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on becoming the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following their victory on Monday.

Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the tournament finals to win the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The titles have been vacant since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in the middle of May.

Michaels and Triple H have offered their congratulations to the newly crowned champions, and Rodriguez and Aliyah have also offered some interesting post-win comments.

“The culmination of a tournament featuring some of the brightest stars from the @WWE and @WWENXT Women’s Divisions. Congratulations to @RaquelWWE and @WWE_Aliyah on their #WWERaw MAIN EVENT win and becoming the NEW Women’s Tag Team Champions!!! #JustTheBeginning,” Triple H wrote.

Michaels added in a follow-up post, “Congrats to both of these Superstars! Very proud!!!!”

Backstage, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Rodriguez and Aliyah and questioned the impact that their victory has had on their lives. Rodriguez stated that it means everything to both of them because they worked so hard in WWE NXT to get to RAW and SmackDown, and then they headlined RAW and not only worked the main event, but they also left as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They were both in agreement that it was an incredible feeling.

Aliyah stated that prior to RAW, she honestly did not believe that she deserved to be in the match, but having Rodriguez by her side made her believe one hundred percent that they could win the titles. After that, Aliyah expressed her gratitude to Rodriguez, and Rodriguez stated that she had never stopped believing in Aliyah no matter what.

There is no information available at this time regarding when Rodriguez and Aliyah will attempt to defend their titles for the first time, but we will keep you updated.

Here are the related clips from Monday night:

