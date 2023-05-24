Triple H And Shawn Michaels Were Seen “Marking Out” For Current WWE SmackDown Star

Former WWE star Trent Seven recently appeared as a guest on the Touching Grass Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Seven commented on current WWE Smackdown star Butch aka Pete Dunne:

“[Butch is] a badass and Triple H sees it. I remember [I] sat at gorilla [backstage] watching Triple H and Shawn [Michaels] watching Pete Dunne and marking [out]. He is that good. That’s the point. Every footage you see of Pete Dunne, he’s working. That’s why he’s just the best. Go watch any Pete Dunne match. Not even the ones that are globally famous. There’s not one stage of it where he’s not 100% working, dedicated to getting everything he can out of every move, motion, facial, look, the way he walks to the corner. Everything about him is just hyper-concentrated professional performance.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: