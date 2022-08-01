Triple H and Stephanie McMahon React to WWE SummerSlam

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Creative Triple H, and the new Chairwoman & Co-CEO of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, both commented on WWE SummerSlam.

Here is what Triple H wrote:

“#SummerSlam week was a great demonstration of teamwork across @WWE. Thank you to all who participated in the #WWETryouts and to the greatest talent in the world who put on an unbelievable show @NissanStadium! THANK YOU to Nashville and the #WWE Universe!! #JustGettingStarted”

Stephanie wrote the following:

“Thank you to the @WWE Superstars who poured their hearts out at #SummerSlam last night, our incredible crews & teams, our partners who helped make it possible @Titans @NissanStadium @Xfinity #Samaritan @wildhorseTN #NashvilleLOC @peacockTV & especially all of you!”