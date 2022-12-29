Triple H and WWE Expected to Sign More High Quality Stars in 2023

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dragon Lee has signed with WWE. Lee is the most recent big-name star to join WWE, as he announced the news on Wednesday night during AAA Noche de Campeones.

WWE was uninterested in Dragon Lee until he worked a date with AEW. He later had a WWE tryout and was signed to an NXT contract.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE hopes to sign more notable names in early 2023, following Lee’s signing.

“I’m told WWE is hopeful the signing of Dragon Lee is just the start of “standout” talent agreeing to terms w/ the company. Hearing Triple H & crew have expectations to land other high quality names early in 2023.”

Lee signed the contract earlier this month and will begin training in January. There’s no word yet when he will make his NXT debut.

This is a significant signing for WWE, who have been looking for their next big Hispanic star to boost ratings like Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mystery have done.