Triple H Appears At Complex Con, Confirms Travis Scott For WWE Raw On Netflix Debut

At Complex Con 2024, hip-hop star Travis Scott brought out a familiar face to WWE fans.
Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a surprise appearance during his set, appearing on stage with the music star to present him with a WWE Hardcore title belt.
Additionally, “The Game” announced Travis Scott will be appearing at the upcoming WWE Raw on Netflix debut show on January 6, 2025.
Watch the video below.
Travis Scotthad a big surprise during his headlining set at @complexcon 👀
Triple H gave him the Hardcore championship belt and announced an appearance on the first RAW on Netflix January 6 🌵 pic.twitter.com/LJxr9wZRiC
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 18, 2024