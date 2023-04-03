Triple H Asked About Reports Of WWE Being Sold To Endeavor

During the WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked about the CNBC report about WWE being sold to Endeavor.

When asked if he could comment on the report, Levesque quickly said “nope,” stating that he only wanted to focus on what happened tonight.

As PWMania.com previously reported, CNBC reports that the UFC and WWE will be run under the same umbrella, with Vince McMahon remaining as executive chairman.

CNBC reports that an announcement is expected today.

You can watch the complete press conference below: