Triple H “Buried” Idea Pitched for Dexter Lumis in WWE NXT

During his podcast, “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed an idea he pitched to Dexter Lumis during his time in WWE NXT.

“I wanted him to be from Skinwalker Ranch. There’s a show called Skinwalker Ranch and there’s a place called Skinwalker Ranch, and the truth about Skinwalker Ranch is that there’s a bunch of paranormal activity that happens out there, or [at least] it’s reported. A lot of UFO sightings, a lot of cow mutilations, a lot of stuff. The show had just come on and I had just started watching it. I was like ‘Oh man, show is cool.’ …[Hunter] just buried it straight away and [now] he’s from somewhere [else].”

Lumis ended up being billed from Recluse, Wyoming.

You can check out the complete podcast below: