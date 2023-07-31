Triple H Calls AEW A “Secondary Promotion” In Cody Rhodes’ Peacock Documentary

Cody Rhodes’ documentary “American Nightmare” debuted on Peacock, and various video clips have surfaced online.

Rhodes discussed why he left AEW for a WWE return in one clip, and there were also comments from Triple H.

Rhodes said, “I didn’t leave AEW because of money and other talents. I left AEW because of a personal issue. The byproduct of me leaving AEW is to go after the biggest and first dream that I had in my life.”

Triple H said, “It’s taking that gamble again and saying – ‘I didn’t grow up dreaming of being the champion or the face of a secondary promotion. I wanted to be the WWE champion.’”