Triple H Calls Roman Reigns The Biggest Star In WWE, Talks John Cena’s Return

Triple H did an interview with Sports Illustrated to talk about what happened at Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event and topics coming out of the show such as John Cena returning in the main event, the importance of Roman Reigns, and more.

Here are some of the highlights:

John Cena’s WWE return: “Those rumors you might have heard about who could show up, or what may happen, our goal is to make you forget about those. Be so captivating out there that you make people focus only on you. Get everyone so caught up in the moment, and that’s what Roman, Edge and Rollins did. Then, in this case, when you’re focused entirely on what’s happening in the ring, that’s when Cena comes out. If you ask John, I’m sure it felt right in the ring.”

Roman Reigns’ WWE status: “Roman is the biggest star in WWE, he’s the biggest star in the industry. He perfected his craft at a really hard time to do so with no fans. He put so much into his character work, and his reaction to Cena was as powerful as the moment itself. Watching that, I couldn’t help but think back to how long he’s been doing this and some of the tougher times he’s been through. Right now, he’s performing on a whole other level. He’s at the point where he is no longer thinking about the character, he just is.”