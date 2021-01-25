Triple H Comments On A Possible Comeback and Brock Lesnar’s Status

Triple H recently did an interview with Hindustan Times and here are the highlights.

A possible in-ring comeback: “You never say never in WWE. We had an opportunity and moment in time where Drew McIntyre was found to be Covid positive and could not appear as he was in quarantine. I got the call. Every time you get the opportunity to show up in front of WWE fans, even though not in person, you hate to pass up on that opportunity. As far as a one-off is concerned, we’ll see but right now I am focused on Superstar Spectacle. We’ll see as far as me stepping back in the ring.”

Brock Lesnar’s status for Wrestlemania: “One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn’t he won’t. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar.”