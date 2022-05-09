Triple H Comments On Batista’s 20th Anniversary Since WWE Debut

Triple H took to Twitter today to praise Batista.

WWE is celebrating 20 years of The Animal this week and Triple H is among the wrestlers who honored the WWE Legend on Twitter. Triple H praised his former Evolution partner as a main event player who has never stopped chasing his dreams.

“In the 20 years since @DaveBautista was first introduced to the @WWE Universe, he has never stopped growing and evolving. A main event player, multi-time champion and Hollywood star, one thing has stayed the same: he never stopped chasing his dreams. Congratulations Dave! #Proud,” he wrote.

Batista wrestled his last match at Triple H, which was the No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, won by The Game.