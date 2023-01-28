Triple H Comments On D-X “Crotch-Chop” Controversy Surrounding NBA Star Joel Embiid

NBA star Joel Embiid has been making headlines for a WWE-related gesture.

The player for the Philadelphia 76ers was fined by the NBA for doing the infamous WWE / D-Generation X “crotch chop” during a celebration at a recent game.

WWE executive and former D-X front-man Triple H weighed in on the controversy with a check-in on social media on Royal Rumble Saturday.

“Curious, Joel Embiid,” he began in a tweet tagging the aforementioned NBA star at the center of the crotch-chop controversy. “If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the fine?”

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter page of WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Additionally, you can check out video footage of the crotch-chop incident below.