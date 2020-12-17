Triple H Comments On Dunne vs. O’Reilly From This Week’s NXT

– Triple H took to Twitter last night and praised Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly for their #1 contender’s match on WWE NXT. That match saw O’Reilly get the win to earn a shot at NXT Champion Finn Balor during the NXT New Year’s Evil special on January 6.

Triple H called the match unbelievable, and said he’s looking forward to O’Reilly vs. Balor 2, the rematch from “Takeover: 31” in October.

“Unbelievable match. From start to finish @KORCombat and @PeteDunneYxB tore the house down. Ready to see #BalorOReilly2 for the #NXTTItle at #NXTNYE … THIS IS #WWENXT!!!! #WeAreNXT,” he wrote.