Triple H Comments On His Recent Heart Operation

Triple H took to Twitter this evening with his first public comments since his recent heart surgery. As we’ve noted, WWE announced back on September 8 that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery the week before at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. It was stated that the operation was needed after Triple H suffered a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. WWE’s statement noted how Triple H is expected to make a full recovery.

In an update, Triple H tweeted this evening and said he’s doing well in his recovery. He wrote the following-

“I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon [folded hands emoji] [red heart emoji]”

There is no word on when Triple H will return to work, but stay tuned to PWMania.com as we will keep you updated.

