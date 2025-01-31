Triple H Comments On His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, Extended Vlog Released

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE confirmed that the company’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame class as a solo star as this year’s headliner after fellow WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels surprised The Game at a Town Hall meeting at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut on Wednesday.

Triple H took to his Twitter (X) account to comment on his Hall of Fame induction.

Triple H wrote, “Been trying to come up with a way to say ‘Thank You’ for the immense honor announced yesterday. I have had the incredible pleasure of a 30+ year of creating memories and moments… meeting life-long friends (which I’m rethinking both @Undertaker & @ShawnMichaels right now) and of course, the most incredible wife and mother @StephMcMahon .…and the opportunity to entertain the best fans in the world. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I appreciate the kind words and well-wishes.”

WWE also released an extended vlog showing Triple H getting the surprise news from Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker.