Triple H Comments On If WWE Is Doing CoronaVirus Testing

Triple H discussed coronavirus testing in the company during today’s media call to promote the WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. He was asked if WWE wrestlers and crew members are undergoing COVID-19 testing and if not, why. He didn’t directly answer the question but he said WWE doctors have been working with the CDC on the best approaches, but that their procedures are extensive and they’ve worked. He added, “Once widespread testing that is accurate is available, we will do that.”

Triple H was also asked about WWE running shows in Florida outside of the Performance Center due to the state re-opening plan going into Phase 2. He said all options are on the table, but they need to understand exactly what they can and can’t do. He said the faster they can get the product back in front of fans, the better things will be, but it has to be safe for everyone. He also said a lot of the wrestlers are anxious to get back in front of crowds of fans again.