Triple H Comments On Johnny Gargano’s TakeOver Win, William Regal Comments On TakeOver

– Triple H took to Twitter tonight to congratulate new WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano for his win at the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.

As noted, Gargano picked up the historic win to become a three-time North American Champion after Austin Theory and six other masked men helped him defeat Damian Priest and former champion Leon Ruff in the Triple Threat. Triple H congratulated Gargano on being the first-ever three-time North American Champion.

“History-making…. no matter how it happens. Congratulations to @JohnnyGargano on capturing the #NXTNATitle for the THIRD time!!! #NXTTakeOver,” Triple H in the tweet below.

In the post-show video below, Gargano and Theory talked with McKenzie Mitchell about what happened. Gargano praised Theory as the future. “Look at this kid,” Gargano said of Theory. “I told you he had potential, I told you he was the future. He told you he was the future.”

Gargano went on to suggest that he previously let Ruff beat him for the title so he could beat his own record, to become the first three-time NXT North American Champion, because he really likes making history. Gargano also talked about how he and Theory have been hanging out for weeks, getting to know each other, and he’s confident that Theory has it all. Gargano went on to say that he and Theory, along with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell, will rule NXT as The Gargano Family, just like he said they would.

– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter after tonight’s “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event and thanked everyone involved for making this another very special night for the brand.

“Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched and to all the incredible competitors and crew who made #NXTWarGames a very special night. I can put my big butch voice back in the mothballs until next year,” he wrote.

Regal’s last line was a reference to the spectacle that was made out of his “WarGames!” announcement. As seen below, Triple H joined several Superstars, including Adam Cole and Kevin Owens, for their best Regal impersonations. Regal himself even got in on the fun, appearing in the video that aired during the Takeover Pre-show.