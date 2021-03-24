Triple H Comments On Kane And Great Khali Going Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon to congratulate Kane and The Great Khali on their WWE Hall of Fame inductions. As noted, The Undertaker appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning to surprise Kane with his induction. WWE India released a video with Ranjin Singh (Dave Kapoor) revealing Khali’s induction via video call with him and his family.

Triple H congratulated Kane on his induction and praised him for his impact on the business.

“One of @WWE’s most recognizable characters EVER and one of the absolute best people I know. I cannot overstate the character of the man behind the @KaneWWE mask and his impact on our industry. Congratulations to Glenn on his #WWEHOF induction,” he wrote.

Regarding Khali, Triple H called him an absolute attraction and pointed to how he’s helped to usher in a new generation of Indian talent in WWE.

He wrote, “An absolute attraction, The Great Khali brought a physical presence to the ring unlike any other. A proud representative of his country, he’s helped to usher in a new generation of Indian talent who will leave their mark on @WWE! Congratulations Khali!”

