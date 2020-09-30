Triple H Comments On Kyle O’Reilly, NXT TakeOver This Weekend, & More

Triple H held a media call this afternoon to promote Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event. Below are highlights from the call:

-He said the 31st Takeover will have a unique look and feel, which will be a new thing for the brand. He praised the roster and the line-up for Sunday. Regarding Kyle O’Reilly, he said they have been looking at him as a top singles wrestler for a while. They pushed those plans up due to the various issues going on as of late

-Regarding possible plans to move NXT to Tuesday nights, he said they are constantly having talks about their shows but the company is happy about where NXT is

-The WWE Performance Center is functional once again but they are focused on keeping up COVID-19 safety measures. He was asked about the rumored party thrown by NXT talents where people may have picked up the virus, and if anyone is being punished for ignoring COVID-19 guidelines. He said all talents are urged to take precautions. Some think this is all over, but some realize it’s not

-He said he does not see WWE traveling outside of Florida to different cities with fans in the crowd, for a while at least. WWE is looking at options but won’t make any decisions unless they are safe

-He’s not sure how NXT will be factored into WWE Draft plans next month