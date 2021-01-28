Triple H Comments On Last Night’s Dusty Cup Tournament Matches

As noted, last night’s WWE NXT show saw three teams advance in the Men’s & Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classics – Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, The Grizzled Young Veterans, and MSK. You can click here for news and updated brackets from the women’s match, and click here for notes and updated brackets from the men’s matches.

Triple H took to Twitter last night and praised both teams from the women’s match, which saw Kai and Gonzalez defeat Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

“Impressive indeed. Great showing from @JessiKameaWWE and @WWE_Aliyah but the power and experience of @DakotaKai_WWE and @RaquelWWE secured their place in the next round of the #DustyClassic. #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Triple H also reacted to The Grizzled Young Veterans’ win over Leon Ruff and Kushida.

“A [fire emoji x 3] match brings #GYV to the next round of the #DustyClassic. With that kind of teamwork they may #soon find themselves back in the finals…. #WeAreNXT #WWENXT,” he wrote.

