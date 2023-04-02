Triple H Comments On New Sponsorship Record And WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Attendance

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced that 80,497 fans attended Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H stated during the post-show press conference that the announced figure broke the SoFi Stadium attendance record.

According to Triple H, the NCAA Final Four drew 73,800 fans to NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, so it’s nice to be included on that level.

WWE also broke the all-time WrestleMania sponsorship record with over 21 million activations. He promised to perform more WrestleMania songs after Night 2.

You can watch the complete press conference below: