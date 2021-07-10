Triple H Comments On Nox And Shotzi Making WWE SmackDown Debuts

Triple H took to Twitter last night and congratulated Shotzi and Nox on their WWE SmackDown debuts. As noted, the former WWE NXT Superstars debuted with a non-title win over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka. They are no longer called Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox, just Shotzi and Nox.

“Two of #WWENXT’s most dedicated, resilient, and individual BAD ASSES made their #Smackdown debut against two of @WWE’s finest champions. Congrats to @ShotziWWE and @TeganNoxWWE_!!! #WeAreNXT,” Triple H wrote.

Megan Morant interviewed the new blue brand tag team in the post-show video seen below. Shotzi said we haven’t seen anything yet as this was just the beginning. She then talked about why they ride a tank to the ring.

“Do you know why we come out on a tank?,” Shotzi asked. “Because the tank symbolizes strength, it symbolizes dominance. The greats used tanks to conquer lands and that is exactly what Nox and I are going to do, conquer SmackDown.”

Nox then commented on how they will put everyone in their place, starting with Natalya and Tamina. Shotzi agreed and said it’s time for the veterans to step aside.

“We will always respect them, they are the OG’s, but it’s time for them to step aside, and give some room for the unconventional, unpredictable, SmackDown’s newest unstoppable tag team,” Shotzi said.

Shotzi then ended the promo with her signature howl.