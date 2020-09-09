Triple H Comments On NXT Super Tuesday 2, WWE After The Bell Guest For Tomorrow

– WWE announcer Vic Joseph will be Corey Graves’ special guest for the “After The Bell” podcast this week. WWE issued the following announcement on this week’s episode:

Vic Joseph joins Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell You’ve seen and heard him on WWE NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live and Monday Night Raw, but how well do you really know Vic Joseph? This week on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, you’ll get to know how this former Cleveland Browns broadcaster’s life was changed forever by none other than Johnny Gargano, his unique affinity for WWE road trips (and the accompanying snack prep) and much more. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday and is available wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

– Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate everyone on last night’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday II event, which opened with Finn Balor defeating Adam Cole for the vacant NXT Title, and closed with Rhea Ripley winning a Steel Cage match over Mercedes Martinez. Triple H especially gave props to Ripley and Martinez.

He wrote, “#RESPECT to both of these women. An incredible main event to end a huge episode of #WWENXT. Congratulations to everyone for #NXTSuperTuesday II. #WeAreNXT”