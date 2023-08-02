Triple H Comments On Passing Of U.K. Legend Adrian Street

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has paid respect to the loss of a U.K. wrestling legend.
As noted, earlier this week U.K. legend “Exotic” Adrian Street passed away. Shortly after the news became public, Levesque took to social media to comment.
“A genre-bending pioneer whose larger-than-life presence and ruthlessness between the ropes changed the wrestling world forever,” he wrote via Twitter (X). “Honored to have called Adrian Street a friend.”
He added, “My thoughts are with Miss Linda and the family, friends and fans of Adrian Street.”
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 31, 2023