Triple H Comments On Ricky Starks’ WWE NXT Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, former AEW star Ricky Starks made his surprise WWE debut on this past Tuesday’s NXT Vengeance Day go-home episode of the show. He appeared in the crowd and addressed the NXT Universe.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his Twitter (X) account to comment on the surprise NXT debut of Starks.

Triple H wrote, “#WWENXT has defined itself as a brand of the future where a break-out performance can ‘put you on the map.’ Tuesday, the audience witnessed the beginning of what can be a future-defining shift.”