Triple H Comments On Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae

Triple H took to Twitter to praise Shotzi Blackheart and new #1 contender Candice LeRae for last night’s WWE NXT match. As noted, LeRae defeated Blackheart, thanks to an assist from Indi Hartwell, to earn a match with NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai at Halloween Havoc. Triple H praised both competitors and said he can’t wait to see the match on October 28.

He wrote:

“Two performances worthy of a championship opportunity. @ShotziWWE and @CandiceLeRae just showcased what an opportunity to lead this division means to them. #Proud … and ready to watch #HalloweenHavoc in two weeks. #WWENXT”

Blackheart, the host of the special Halloween Havoc episode, later revealed that the “Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal” gimmick will return for LeRae vs. Shirai and Johnny Gargano vs. NXT North American Champion Damian Priest at Halloween Havoc. You can click here for details on the wheel returning, plus the updated card for October 28.