Triple H Comments On TakeOver Matches, Update On NXT New Year’s Evil

– As noted, WWE announced a NXT New Year’s Evil episode for the first USA Network show of the year on 1/6. Here is the official announcement for the special-

NXT to present New Year’s Evil on Wednesday, Jan. 6 Ready for 2021? Prepare to ring in the new year with the black-and-gold brand! NXT will present New Year’s Evil on Wednesday, Jan. 6. How will the Superstars of NXT kick off 2021? What will the new year hold for champions Finn Balor and Io Shirai? Who will step up to take center stage, as the calendar turns toward a new era for the black-and-gold brand? Find out by tuning in to NXT New Year’s Evil, Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– Triple H took to Twitter last night with praise for the WarGames competitors from the main event – The Undisputed Era, who won the match, and Team McAfee. He wrote:

“WOW. Just unbelievable. Congratulations to EVERYONE in this #WarGames match. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver”

He also wrote the following on Tommaso Ciampa’s win over Timothy Thatcher:

“Brutal. Two men who know exactly how to take their opponents to the limit did JUST that. What a match. #NXTTakeOver @WWENetwork”

Here are Triple H’s full tweets including a comment on Dexter Lumis Strap Match win over Cameron Grimes-