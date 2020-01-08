Triple H Comments On The British Bulldog In HOF, Walter In WWE Main Roster

Triple H did a conference call to promote this weekend’s NXT UK Takeover PPV event and here are a few highlights from Gary Cassidy:

* British Bulldog in the WWE Hall of Fame: “100% deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.”

“Is it coming? It’s a matter of when.”

* Walter possibly being on the main roster or being part of NXT in the United States full-time:

“He’s a very home-oriented person. He lives in Germany and I don’t see him ever not wanting to live in Germany.”

Triple H mentioned London and Dublin as future NXT Takeover UK locations. Triple H also talked about having events in Germany, France, and Italy.