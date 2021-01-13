Triple H Comments On The NXT Dusty Classic Tournament, The Bump Guests For Next Week

– As noted earlier, the full bracket and list of teams has been announced for the 2021 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Triple H took to Twitter and hyped up the tournament.

“Looking forward to what this field will do… this #DustyClassic will bring some epic matchups. #WWENXT,” he wrote.

You can click here for the full bracket and list of participating tag teams. Below is Triple H’s tweet:

– WWE has announced several Superstars for next Wednesday’s new edition of The Bump on the WWE Network. Rey Mysterio will be the featured guest, while Chad Gable, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode will also appear.